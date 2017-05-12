Sports Listen

Justin Herman: Is the government ready for citizen technology?

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 12, 2017 10:48 am < a min read
Justin Herman, lead for the emerging citizen technology program, GSA

For millions of Americans, access to information is shifting to online software agents like Microsoft Cortana and Amazon Alexa. Officials at the General Services Administration are concerned about whether these services can draw federal government information into what they serve up. Justin Herman is the lead for the emerging citizen technology program at GSA and he fills in Federal Drive with Tom Temin on all the details.

