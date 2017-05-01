Sports Listen

Kevin Fagedes: IG details NASA’s next steps in space exploration

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 1, 2017 10:54 am < a min read
Kevin Fagedes, project manager for space operations, NASA Inspector General's office

NASA is planning a series of interim steps aimed at someday getting astronauts further than low earth orbit. Kevin Fagedes, project manager for space operations in the NASA Inspector General's office, offers a detailed look at NASA's plans on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Download audio

