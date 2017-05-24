Sports Listen

Kristine Simmons: Senate preps VA whistleblower protection bill

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 24, 2017
Kristine Simmons, vice president of government affairs, Partnership for Public Service

The Senate is tied up with the 2018 budget and probing whether Russia influenced the 2016 election. But members still remain interested in the Veterans Affairs Department. The committee is marking up the VA Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act. If enacted, this bill could help the department attract the talent management says it needs. Kristine Simmons, vice president of government affairs at the Partnership for Public Service, joins Federal Drive with Tom Temin with more.

