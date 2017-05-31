Sports Listen

Laicie Heeley: Congress shouldn’t rely on OCO funds in Defense budgeting

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 31, 2017 9:48 am < a min read
Laicie Heeley, fellow, Stimson Center

Both Republican and Democratic presidents have used overseas contingency operations (OCO) funds to bolster the Defense Department's budget, lately outside of the Budget Control Act rules. This year is no different. Laicie Heeley, a fellow at the Stimson Center's budgeting for foreign affairs and defense program, tells Federal Drive with Tom Temin Congress should do better.

