Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Sign up for the online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer, today at 12:30 p.m.

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Larry Allen: Federal contractors…

Larry Allen: Federal contractors will be happy with 2017 spending bill

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 15, 2017 9:09 am < a min read
Share
Larry Allen, president, Allen Federal Business Partners

Late as it is, the 2017 spending bill could provide a lot of work for federal contractors, even if it doesn't contain money for a border wall. Larry Allen, president of Allen Federal Business Partners, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to provide more of an assessment. He also discussed the same legislation in a recent blog.

Download audio

Related Topics
2017 spending bill All News Allen Federal Business Partners Budget Congress federal contractors Federal Drive fiscal budget proposal Larry Allen Legislation Management Pay & Benefits Tom Temin Workforce
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Larry Allen: Federal contractors…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Today in History

1800: Washington, D.C. made official capital of United States

Fed Photo of the Day

CPB Honors Agents with 5K Run and booth handing out memorabilia

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.