Mallory Barg Bulman: Only 2 deputy secretaries confirmed in Trump camp

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 3, 2017 11:23 am < a min read
Mallory Barg Bulman, vice president for research and evaluation, Partnership for Public Service

Deputy secretaries do much of the important, day-to-day work of running departments and making sure policy gets carried out. The Trump administration has a precious two deputies confirmed and that's a problem. Mallory Barg Bulman, vice president for research and evaluation at the Partnership for Public Service, offers her take on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

