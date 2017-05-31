Mallory Barg Bulman: Managers needed for cyber agency vacancies

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.
|May 30, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.9201
|-0.0004
|2.24%
|L 2020
|25.5875
|-0.0101
|3.69%
|L 2030
|28.5646
|-0.0245
|5.24%
|L 2040
|30.7830
|-0.0337
|6.00%
|L 2050
|17.6634
|-0.0239
|6.69%
|G Fund
|15.3345
|0.0038
|0.78%
|F Fund
|17.8783
|0.0348
|1.75%
|C Fund
|33.5588
|-0.0354
|7.16%
|S Fund
|43.0009
|-0.2480
|5.78%
|I Fund
|28.0176
|-0.0209
|10.16%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.