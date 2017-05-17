Sports Listen

Mallory Barg Bulman: Ways for Trump administration to improve customer experience

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 17, 2017 8:48 am < a min read
Mallory Barg Bulman, vice president for research, Partnership for Public Service

The Trump administration is calling on agencies to find new ways to improve services to citizens, including an overhaul of digital services. That's where the Federal Agency Customer Experience Act of 2017 comes in. Mallory Barg Bulman, vice president for research and evaluation at the Partnership for Public Service, spoke on Federal Drive with Tom Temin about how things are adding up.

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

