Mark Taplin & Andrew Cohen: State Dept. project aims to protect antiquities

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 4, 2017 9:14 am < a min read
Mark Taplin &, Andrew Cohen, State Department

The State Department is a month into a special project, working with the Smithsonian, to protect and preserve precious objects from the ancient world. Mark Taplin, acing assistant secretary for educational and cultural affairs, and Andrew Cohen, senior cultural property analyst, discuss the project on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

