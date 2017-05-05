Sports Listen

Matt Shabat: DHS database to help cybersecurity insurers

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 5, 2017 9:35 am < a min read
Matt Shabat, director of performance management, DHS

With a planned database, the Homeland Security Department aims to help cybersecurity insurers provide products that would-be customers can afford yet provide the coverage they need. Federal Drive with Tom Temin talks to Matt Shabat, director of performance management at DHS, who is a finalist in this year's Government Information Security Leadership Awards sponsored by (ISC)².

