Max Steir: Sneak peek at Sammies nominees

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 9, 2017 11:09 am < a min read
Max Stier, president and chief executive, Partnership for Public Service

One of the highlights of Public Service Recognition Week is meeting the Service to America medal finalists. Max Stier, president and chief executive at the Partnership for Public Service, gave Federal News Radio’s Lauren Larson on Federal Drive with Tom Temin a look at some of the finalists and why Public Service Recognition week is so important.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

