Meredith Somers: GPO continues quest toward modernization

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 18, 2017 11:50 am < a min read
Meredith Somers, reporter, Federal News Radio

Since the Government Publishing Office, a legislative branch agency, changed its name from the Government Printing Office in 2016, it's been continuing its efforts at modernizing. GPO Director Davita Vance-Cooks outlined some of these changes during yesterday's visit to Capitol Hill. Federal News Radio's Meredith Somers shares the details on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

