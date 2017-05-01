Sports Listen

Trending:

Shutdown avertedNew Trump admin nomineesMomentum on IT modernization
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Michael Mankins: How agencies…

Michael Mankins: How agencies can overcome ‘collaboration overload’

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 1, 2017 10:41 am < a min read
Share
Michael Mankins, partner, Bain and Company

In some cases, too much organizational drag slows things down and saps energy. Bain and Company partner Michael Mankins is the co-author of a new book called "Time, Talent, Energy." He talks about what he calls "collaboration overload" on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Download audio

Related Stories

Related Topics
Federal Drive Management Tom Temin Workforce
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Michael Mankins: How agencies…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Today in History

1960: US spy plane shot down over Soviet Union

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary Acosta greets department employees

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8220 -0.0062 1.73%
L 2020 25.3812 -0.0228 2.91%
L 2030 28.2419 -0.0452 4.13%
L 2040 30.3913 -0.0600 4.73%
L 2050 17.4180 -0.0408 5.28%
G Fund 15.3061 0.0030 0.59%
F Fund 17.7530 0.0153 0.93%
C Fund 33.0838 -0.0632 6.07%
S Fund 43.3637 -0.4095 4.57%
I Fund 27.1018 -0.0232 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.