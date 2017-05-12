Sports Listen

Michael Sullivan: Closer look at 17 years of F-35’s ongoing development

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 12, 2017 10:01 am < a min read
Michael Sullivan, director of acquisition and sourcing issues, GAO

The Defense Department has acquired a few hundred copies of its F-35 joint strike fighter and there's more in the 2017 budget. But the development phase of the expensive aircraft actually has not ended. In fact, this phase hasn't stopped slipping further into the future — 17 years after it started. The latest look-see from the Government Accountability Office details the implications. Michael Sullivan, director of acquisition and sourcing issues at GAO, shares the details on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

