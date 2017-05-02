Michele Mackin: Too little info on Navy’s new ship design

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.
|May 01, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.8297
|0.0077
|2.24%
|L 2020
|25.4033
|0.0221
|3.69%
|L 2030
|28.2822
|0.0403
|5.24%
|L 2040
|30.4432
|0.0519
|6.00%
|L 2050
|17.4527
|0.0347
|6.69%
|G Fund
|15.3071
|0.0010
|0.78%
|F Fund
|17.7181
|-0.0349
|1.75%
|C Fund
|33.1414
|0.0576
|7.16%
|S Fund
|43.5541
|0.1904
|5.78%
|I Fund
|27.1766
|0.0748
|10.16%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.