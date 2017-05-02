Sports Listen

Michele Mackin: Too little info on Navy’s new ship design

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 2, 2017 12:43 pm < a min read
Michele Mackin, director of acquisition and sourcing issues, GAO

The Navy brass have decided to buy a dozen new ships they're calling a frigate. But it's basically a littoral combat ship with some modifications. The Government Accountability Office found there's too little information about the frigate for Congress to make informed decisions. Michele Mackin, director of acquisition and sourcing issues at GAO, provides details on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

