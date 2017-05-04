Sports Listen

Paula Rascona: Are agencies meeting DATA Act reporting requirements?

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 4, 2017 9:25 am < a min read
Paula Rascona, director of financial management and assurance issues, GAO

With a legal deadline looming, the Government Accountability Office took a look at how agencies are meeting the financial reporting requirements of the Data Act. Paula Rascona, the director of financial management and assurance issues at the GAO, fills in the details on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

