Peter Han & Robert Woodside: New way to buy human capital services

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 24, 2017 3:13 pm < a min read
Peter Han and Robert Woodside, GSA

Federal hiring managers have a new way to buy human capital services and meet small business goals. It's a new arrangement under the General Services Administration's multiple award schedules program called Human Capital Management and Administrative Support Services Schedule 738 X. For what these new special item numbers, or SINS, are all about Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke to Peter Han director of GSA's northeast supply and acquisition center, and Robert Woodside, deputy director.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

