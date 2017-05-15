Sports Listen

Rep. Brad Wenstrup: VA recruitment possibilities under potential new legislation

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 15, 2017 7:43 am < a min read
Congress is never finished with the Veterans Affairs Department. Fresh after extending the Choice Act, the House has passed a bill to overhaul the way VA recruits, trains and retains its staff. Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio), a member of the Veterans Affairs Committee, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to go more in depth on this potential legislation.

