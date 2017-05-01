Sports Listen

Trending:

Shutdown avertedNew Trump admin nomineesMomentum on IT modernization
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Rep. Will Hurd: Taking…

Rep. Will Hurd: Taking a second bite at the IT modernization apple

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 1, 2017 11:33 am < a min read
Share
Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas)

Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) is taking a second bite at the IT modernization apple. The Texas Republican introduced an updated version of the Modernizing Government Technology or MGT Act. Hurd tells Executive Editor Jason Miller on Federal Drive with Tom Temin why he’s more confident in this version of the bill that is expected to help agencies move off of old, insecure technology.

Download audio

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Congress Digital Government Federal Drive Legislation Technology Tom Temin
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Rep. Will Hurd: Taking…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Today in History

1960: US spy plane shot down over Soviet Union

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary Acosta greets department employees

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8220 -0.0062 1.73%
L 2020 25.3812 -0.0228 2.91%
L 2030 28.2419 -0.0452 4.13%
L 2040 30.3913 -0.0600 4.73%
L 2050 17.4180 -0.0408 5.28%
G Fund 15.3061 0.0030 0.59%
F Fund 17.7530 0.0153 0.93%
C Fund 33.0838 -0.0632 6.07%
S Fund 43.3637 -0.4095 4.57%
I Fund 27.1018 -0.0232 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.