Rob Levinson: Legal solution to budget arguments

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.
|May 05, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.8669
|0.0301
|2.24%
|L 2020
|25.4964
|0.0785
|3.69%
|L 2030
|28.4407
|0.1372
|5.24%
|L 2040
|30.6406
|0.1738
|6.00%
|L 2050
|17.5796
|0.1134
|6.69%
|G Fund
|15.3108
|0.0009
|0.78%
|F Fund
|17.7156
|0.0080
|1.75%
|C Fund
|33.3025
|0.1363
|7.16%
|S Fund
|43.3795
|0.3565
|5.78%
|I Fund
|27.7982
|0.3796
|10.16%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.