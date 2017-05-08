Sports Listen

Trending:

Shutdown averted until Sept.Tom Price talks reorg at HHSVA makes telehealth push
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Rob Levinson: Legal solution…

Rob Levinson: Legal solution to budget arguments

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 8, 2017 11:57 am < a min read
Share
Rob Levinson, senior defense analyst, Bloomberg Government

The more bitter the arguments over the federal budget become on Capitol Hill, the more members might resort to anything. Especially if the Trump administration refuses to spend money it didn't want appropriated in the first place. There's a law for that. Rob Levinson, senior defense analyst for Bloomberg Government, joins Federal Drive with Tom Temin to share the details.

Download audio

Related Stories

Related Topics
Bloomberg Government Budget Donald Trump Federal Drive Management Rob Levinson Tom Temin
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Rob Levinson: Legal solution…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Today in History

1945: Allies celebrate 'V-E Day'

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA celebrates new year on Mars

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8669 0.0301 2.24%
L 2020 25.4964 0.0785 3.69%
L 2030 28.4407 0.1372 5.24%
L 2040 30.6406 0.1738 6.00%
L 2050 17.5796 0.1134 6.69%
G Fund 15.3108 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7156 0.0080 1.75%
C Fund 33.3025 0.1363 7.16%
S Fund 43.3795 0.3565 5.78%
I Fund 27.7982 0.3796 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.