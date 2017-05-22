Sports Listen

Robert Laplander: Commission looks…

Robert Laplander: Commission looks to locate missing doughboys

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 22, 2017 9:20 am < a min read
Robert Laplander, historian, Doughboy MIA Team

In the 100 years since the U.S. entered World War I, more than 4,000 Americans remain missing in action. Defense Department MIA efforts only go as far back as World War II. Historian and author Robert Laplander heads up the Doughboy MIA Team for the U.S. World War I Centennial Commission. He joins Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about locating these earlier MIAs.

