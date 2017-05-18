Sports Listen

Robert Metzger: Protecting CDI remains a challenge for defense contractors

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 18, 2017 10:17 am < a min read
Robert Metzger, attorney, Rogers-Joseph-O'Donnell

For defense contractors, especially small businesses, protecting covered defense information (CDI) can be a complicated and costly undertaking. It's the law now, and contractors have until the end of the year to comply. Attorney Robert Metzger, a partner at Rogers Joseph O'Donnell, offers his take on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

