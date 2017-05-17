Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Scott Maucione: Army may…

Scott Maucione: Army may not receive budget needed to fix collapsing infrastructure

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 17, 2017 2:17 pm < a min read
Share
Listen to Scott Maucione on Federal Drive with Tom Temin

Soldiers might be Army strong, but the same cannot necessarily be said about the buildings they work in. The service is facing a nearly eleven billion dollar tag to get its facilities and installations fixed. Federal News Radio’s Scott Maucione was joined by Randy Robinson, acting assistant secretary of the army for installations, energy and environment, and Lt. Gen. Gwen Bingham, assistant chief of staff for installations management, on Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss the issue further.

Download audio

Related Stories

Related Topics
Army Budget collapsing infrastructure construction Defense Defense News Federal Drive Gwen Bingham Installations Management People Randy Robinson Scott Maucione Tom Temin Workforce
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Scott Maucione: Army may…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Today in History

1965: FBI continues investigation into supposed pornographic lyrics of the song “Louie, Louie.”

Fed Photo of the Day

Video: Perdue makes himself at home at USDA

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8921 0.0102 2.24%
L 2020 25.5429 0.0246 3.69%
L 2030 28.5083 0.0416 5.24%
L 2040 30.7209 0.0522 6.00%
L 2050 17.6288 0.0335 6.69%
G Fund 15.3212 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7680 0.0136 1.75%
C Fund 33.3608 -0.0163 7.16%
S Fund 43.2437 -0.0257 5.78%
I Fund 28.0493 0.2406 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.