Soldiers might be Army strong, but the same cannot necessarily be said about the buildings they work in. The service is facing a nearly eleven billion dollar tag to get its facilities and installations fixed. Federal News Radio’s Scott Maucione was joined by Randy Robinson, acting assistant secretary of the army for installations, energy and environment, and Lt. Gen. Gwen Bingham, assistant chief of staff for installations management, on Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss the issue further.