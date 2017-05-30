Sports Listen

Seamus Kraft: Congress must embrace 21st century IT

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 30, 2017 12:17 pm < a min read
Seamus Kraft, executive director, The OpenGov Foundation

But one big problem with Congress is mostly invisible to people who don't work on Capitol Hill. That's the sorry state of its information technology, and it's not because of a lack of spending on IT. That's according to a study done by The OpenGov Foundation, whose Executive Director Seamus Kraft joins Federal Drive with Tom Temin as part of a three-day series on modernizing Congress.

