Tammy Flanagan: When to take a lump sum early out

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 22, 2017 11:33 am < a min read
Tammy Flanagan, senior benefits director, National Institute of Transition Planning

With the Trump administration proposing budget cuts and workforce reductions in other agencies, many feds could soon find themselves offered a lump sum to call it quits early. Federal News Radio's Eric White spoke with Tammy Flanagan, senior benefits director at the National Institute of Transition Planning, on Federal Drive with Tom Temin about what you should consider before making a decision.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
