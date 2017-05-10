Sports Listen

Tom Fox: Are you experiencing the FUD factor?

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED May 10, 2017 9:08 am < a min read
Tom Fox, vice president of leadership and innovation,Partnership for Public Service

Promises to reorganize and streamline organizations nearly always produce the factor of FUD — fear, uncertainty, doubt. The Partnership for Public Service surveyed federal managers who had participated in its leadership development programs. Sure enough, they reported plenty of FUD. But not many say they plan to leave their agencies. Tom Fox, vice president of leadership and innovation at the Partnership, shares the details on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

