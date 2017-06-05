Sports Listen

Trending:

What's DoD buying under Mattis?IRS website getting new look10 fed-focused bills you missed
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » David Trimble: Budgeting woes…

David Trimble: Budgeting woes at Energy Department

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED June 5, 2017 3:42 pm < a min read
Share
David Trimble, director, natural resources and environment issues, GAO

Serial continuing resolutions have made it hard for every agency to plan their budgets. But the Energy Department seems to have it even tougher because of the complexity of its work. It also has challenges managing its contracts and projects. For more, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke with David Trimble, director of natural resources and environment issues at the Government Accountability Office.

Download audio

Related Topics
All News Federal Drive Tom Temin
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » David Trimble: Budgeting woes…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft launches from the Kennedy Space Center

Today in History

1933: Congress takes the US off the gold standard

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.