Cristina Chaplain: Why satellites fail and who takes responsibility

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED June 15, 2017 7:49 am < a min read
Cristina Chaplain, director, acquisition and sourcing management issues, GAO

Satellites have come a long way since Telstar first relayed video of a waving American flag back in 1962. Yet satellites still have the potential to fail after reaching orbit and the Government Accountability Office decided to take a look at who is responsible for the mishaps., Christina Chaplain, director of acquisition and sourcing management issues at GAO, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss the results.

