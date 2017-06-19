Sports Listen

David Buckley: Warding off insider threat in digital age

By Steff Thomas | @steffthomas14 June 19, 2017 8:30 am < a min read
David Buckley, managing director for federal risk, KPMG

Ever since Edward Snowden went against the National Security Agency, it seems like the federal government has been victim to a string of insider threats carried out. The latest being the young woman who sent NSA documents to a news site. David Buckley, managing director for federal risk consulting at KPMG, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to provide ideas for how agencies can mitigate the insider threat in the cyber age.

Download audio

