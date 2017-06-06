Sports Listen

Trump seeks to privatize FAANew course for VA e-health recordsOPM chips away at retirement claims
Al McGartland: Understanding the economic impact of environmentalism

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED June 6, 2017 11:33 am < a min read
Al McGartland, director, EPA's National Center for Environmental Economics

They examine topics like dangers of low levels of lead in the blood. Or the data opportunities in shale oil and gas. They're members of the Association of Environmental and Resource Economists. And for the first time, this group of mostly academics has named a government practitioner as a fellow. Al McGartland, director of the EPA's National Center for Environmental Economics, joins Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss.

