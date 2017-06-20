Sports Listen

Alan Chvotkin: Importance of federal contractors and removing clutter from federal agencies

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED June 20, 2017 10:48 am < a min read
Alan Chvotkin, executive vice president and counsel, Professional Services Council

For federal agencies, presidential administrations are like guests who come and go, but leave their baggage behind. That's why it often takes contractors to help program managers keep up with the accumulated reporting requirements and guidance compliance. OMB Director Mick Mulvaney said he wants to clear some of the clutter and Alan Chvotkin, executive vice president and counsel at the Professional Services Council, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss the possibilities.

