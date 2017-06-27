Sports Listen

Trending:

How does fed pay compare to private sector?Where in U.S. do feds live?How to be a TSP millionaire
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Beryl Davis: Improper payments…

Beryl Davis: Improper payments continue to dog federal agencies

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED June 27, 2017 9:46 am < a min read
Share
Beryl Davis, Director of Financial Management and Assurance, GAO

Since 2010, the Improper Payment Elimination Reporting Act has required inspectors general to tell whether their agencies are doing what they're supposed to in order to reduce debt by error. But the Government Accountability Office has found a few flaws in the IG reports. Beryl Davis, director of financial management and assurance at GAO, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to elaborate.

Download audio

Related Stories

Related Topics
Agency Oversight Beryl Davis Congress Federal Drive GAO Government Accountability Office Improper Payment Elimination Reporting Act Improper payments inspectors general Legislation Management People Policy Tom Temin
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Beryl Davis: Improper payments…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors run on the flight deck of USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Today in History

1829: Death of James Smithson sparks beginning of Smithsonian Institution

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9996 0.0087 2.80%
L 2020 25.7516 0.0179 4.59%
L 2030 28.8229 0.0281 6.52%
L 2040 31.1020 0.0348 7.46%
L 2050 17.8674 0.0223 8.30%
G Fund 15.3601 0.0029 0.98%
F Fund 18.0007 0.0145 2.57%
C Fund 33.9661 0.0111 8.67%
S Fund 44.1523 0.1050 4.96%
I Fund 28.2213 0.0788 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.