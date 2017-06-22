Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.
|Jun 21, 2017
|L Income
|18.9769
|-0.0047
|2.80%
|L 2020
|25.6997
|-0.0140
|4.59%
|L 2030
|28.7360
|-0.0262
|6.52%
|L 2040
|30.9918
|-0.0340
|7.46%
|L 2050
|17.7953
|-0.0226
|8.30%
|G Fund
|15.3553
|0.0009
|0.98%
|F Fund
|17.9723
|-0.0003
|2.57%
|C Fund
|33.9175
|-0.0172
|8.67%
|S Fund
|43.6324
|-0.1179
|4.96%
|I Fund
|28.0433
|-0.0748
|14.31%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.