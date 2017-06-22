Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Bob Tobias: Differences in…

Bob Tobias: Differences in leadership changes between public, private sector

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED June 22, 2017 8:11 am < a min read
Share
Bob Tobias, professor, American University

Working in the federal government means leadership comes and goes at least every four years. Unlike the private sector, most federal employees have constitutional protection for their jobs. And what they do is ultimately governed by that document. Bob Tobias, professor in the Key Executive Leadership Program at American University, joined Eric White on Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk more about this.

Download audio

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News American University Bob Tobias Federal Drive government protection Key Executive Leadership program leadership Tom Temin Workforce
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Bob Tobias: Differences in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Agriculture Secretary hosts counterparts in Georgia

Today in History

1944: FDR signs G.I. bill

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9769 -0.0047 2.80%
L 2020 25.6997 -0.0140 4.59%
L 2030 28.7360 -0.0262 6.52%
L 2040 30.9918 -0.0340 7.46%
L 2050 17.7953 -0.0226 8.30%
G Fund 15.3553 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9723 -0.0003 2.57%
C Fund 33.9175 -0.0172 8.67%
S Fund 43.6324 -0.1179 4.96%
I Fund 28.0433 -0.0748 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.