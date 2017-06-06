Brig. Gen. Thomas Weidley: Military installations doing more with less funding

The trickiest part of being the commander of a military installation is figuring out how to manage decreasing resources when there’s a constant demand for services. Military facility sustainment has been one of the hardest-hit portions of the Defense budget over the last several years. Still, installations do find new ways to meet their missions without more money. The Marine Corps’ Camp Lejeune is one of the winners in the latest round of Commander in Chiefs Awards for Installation Excellence. Brig. Gen. Thomas Weidley just wrapped up a tour of duty as Lejeune's installation commander. He talked with Federal Drive with Tom Temin about some of the steps his team took to earn the recognition.