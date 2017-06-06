Brig. Gen. Thomas Weidley: Military installations doing more with less funding

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.
|Jun 05, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.9752
|-0.0064
|2.80%
|L 2020
|25.7232
|-0.0205
|4.59%
|L 2030
|28.7969
|-0.0388
|6.52%
|L 2040
|31.0757
|-0.0506
|7.46%
|L 2050
|17.8537
|-0.0336
|8.30%
|G Fund
|15.3402
|0.0029
|0.98%
|F Fund
|17.9160
|-0.0161
|2.57%
|C Fund
|33.8924
|-0.0401
|8.67%
|S Fund
|43.7166
|-0.2189
|4.96%
|I Fund
|28.4505
|-0.0700
|14.31%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.