Imagine cheating taxpayers out of millions and millions of dollars, and at the same time, deliberately misdiagnosing hundreds of patients just for the purpose of stealing. Unfortunately such people are out there. But there's one less now, thanks to the efforts of Bryan Drake. Drake is a special agent on the FBI Doctor Fata investigative team and a finalist in this year's Service to America Medals. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss his process.