Bryan Drake: Protecting citizens from doctor, healthcare scams

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED June 23, 2017 7:41 am < a min read
Bryan Drake, special agent, FBI

Imagine cheating taxpayers out of millions and millions of dollars, and at the same time, deliberately misdiagnosing hundreds of patients just for the purpose of stealing. Unfortunately such people are out there. But there's one less now, thanks to the efforts of Bryan Drake. Drake is a special agent on the FBI Doctor Fata investigative team and a finalist in this year's Service to America Medals. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss his process.

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

