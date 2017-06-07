Cristina Chaplain: Management challenges for the Ballistic Missile Defense Systems

Evening news broadcasts showed it even before their nightly cavalcade of tornados. An interceptor launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base whacked a target missile in the exo-atmosphere. The test occurred on the same day the Government Accountability Office released a study showing management challenges for the Ballistic Missile Defense Systems, operated by the Missile Defense Agency. Including a number of tests the agency was not able to conduct. Joining Federal Drive with Tom Temin with more, Cristina Chaplain, director of acquisition and sourcing management issues at GAO.