Cristina Chaplain: Management challenges for the Ballistic Missile Defense Systems

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED June 7, 2017 1:14 pm < a min read
Cristina Chaplain, director, acquisition and sourcing management issues, GAO

Evening news broadcasts showed it even before their nightly cavalcade of tornados. An interceptor launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base whacked a target missile in the exo-atmosphere. The test occurred on the same day the Government Accountability Office released a study showing management challenges for the Ballistic Missile Defense Systems, operated by the Missile Defense Agency. Including a number of tests the agency was not able to conduct. Joining Federal Drive with Tom Temin with more, Cristina Chaplain, director of acquisition and sourcing management issues at GAO.

