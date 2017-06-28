Sports Listen

David Bier: DHS E-verify system needs a makeover

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED June 28, 2017 10:26 am < a min read
David Bier, policy analyst, CATO Institute

The Homeland Security Department's E-Verify program is supposed to keep illegal aliens from taking jobs in the United States. But the identification system still has many flaws and that fact alone has cost a half million legal workers their jobs.  David Bier, a policy analyst at the Cato Institute joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain the major implications of the floundering system.

