Sports Listen

Trending:

How does fed pay compare to private sector?Where in U.S. do feds live?How to be a TSP millionaire
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » David Hawkings: Highlights from…

David Hawkings: Highlights from the Hill amidst health care debate

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED June 27, 2017 10:17 am < a min read
Share
David Hawkings, senior editor, Roll Call

The Senate is in a large debate over its health care insurance bill unveiled Friday, June 23. It's an important debate, according to David Hawkings, senior editor at Roll Call. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss the upcoming week on the Hill and the likelihood the bill will pass as quickly as majority leader Mitch McConnell wants.

Download audio

Related Stories

Related Topics
Agency Oversight Budget Capitol Hill Congress David Hawkings Federal Drive health care debate health care insurance Hearings/Oversight Legislation Management Mitch McConnell Roll Call Tom Temin
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » David Hawkings: Highlights from…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors run on the flight deck of USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Today in History

1829: Death of James Smithson sparks beginning of Smithsonian Institution

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9996 0.0087 2.80%
L 2020 25.7516 0.0179 4.59%
L 2030 28.8229 0.0281 6.52%
L 2040 31.1020 0.0348 7.46%
L 2050 17.8674 0.0223 8.30%
G Fund 15.3601 0.0029 0.98%
F Fund 18.0007 0.0145 2.57%
C Fund 33.9661 0.0111 8.67%
S Fund 44.1523 0.1050 4.96%
I Fund 28.2213 0.0788 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.