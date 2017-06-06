Sports Listen

Trending:

Trump seeks to privatize FAANew course for VA e-health recordsOPM chips away at retirement claims
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » David Hawkings: What Congress…

David Hawkings: What Congress will (and won’t) do this summer

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED June 6, 2017 10:35 am < a min read
Share
David Hawkings, senior editor, Roll Call

Congress is back from its Memorial Day recess. It has a large and growing list of issues to deal with. So what it does indicates what it won't do. Joining Federal Drive with Tom Temin with the outlook for the opening to a long summer, Roll Call Senior Editor David Hawkings.

Download audio

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Congress congress summer David Hawkings Federal Drive Federal Drive summer Tom Temin
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » David Hawkings: What Congress…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Marines present colors in Times Square

Today in History

1756: Historical painter John Trumbull is born

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9752 -0.0064 2.80%
L 2020 25.7232 -0.0205 4.59%
L 2030 28.7969 -0.0388 6.52%
L 2040 31.0757 -0.0506 7.46%
L 2050 17.8537 -0.0336 8.30%
G Fund 15.3402 0.0029 0.98%
F Fund 17.9160 -0.0161 2.57%
C Fund 33.8924 -0.0401 8.67%
S Fund 43.7166 -0.2189 4.96%
I Fund 28.4505 -0.0700 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.