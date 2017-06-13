Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » David Hawkings: What to…

David Hawkings: What to expect from new House Oversight chairman

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED June 13, 2017 10:07 am < a min read
Share
David Hawkings, senior editor, Roll Call

Federal executives in the hot seat will face a new House Oversight and Government Reform Committee chairman. Last week, Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) announced the GOP Steering Committee had picked Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) to replace the retiring Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah). What can we expect from Gowdy? For some possiblities, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turns to David Hawkings, senior editor at Roll Call.

Download audio

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Federal Drive Tom Temin
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » David Hawkings: What to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

The Haupt Garden: DC's best-kept secret

Today in History

1971: The Pentagon Papers, Vietnam & free speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9633 -0.0042 2.80%
L 2020 25.6835 -0.0149 4.59%
L 2030 28.7226 -0.0285 6.52%
L 2040 30.9815 -0.0367 7.46%
L 2050 17.7929 -0.0241 8.30%
G Fund 15.3468 0.0029 0.98%
F Fund 17.8934 -0.0115 2.57%
C Fund 33.8096 -0.0307 8.67%
S Fund 43.9619 -0.0325 4.96%
I Fund 28.0935 -0.0948 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.