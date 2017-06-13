David Hawkings: What to expect from new House Oversight chairman

Federal executives in the hot seat will face a new House Oversight and Government Reform Committee chairman. Last week, Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) announced the GOP Steering Committee had picked Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) to replace the retiring Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah). What can we expect from Gowdy? For some possiblities, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turns to David Hawkings, senior editor at Roll Call.