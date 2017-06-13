David Hawkings: What to expect from new House Oversight chairman

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.
|Jun 12, 2017
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.9633
|-0.0042
|2.80%
|L 2020
|25.6835
|-0.0149
|4.59%
|L 2030
|28.7226
|-0.0285
|6.52%
|L 2040
|30.9815
|-0.0367
|7.46%
|L 2050
|17.7929
|-0.0241
|8.30%
|G Fund
|15.3468
|0.0029
|0.98%
|F Fund
|17.8934
|-0.0115
|2.57%
|C Fund
|33.8096
|-0.0307
|8.67%
|S Fund
|43.9619
|-0.0325
|4.96%
|I Fund
|28.0935
|-0.0948
|14.31%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.