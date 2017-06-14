Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » David Williams: Have the…

David Williams: Have the federal watchdog ranks grown too large?

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED June 14, 2017 2:44 pm < a min read
Share
David Williams, professor, George Mason University

A prominent federal inspector general recently argued, maybe the IG ranks have grown too large and it's time for some consolidation. The Federal Drive with Tom Temin checked this with David Williams, George Mason University professor and former IG at the Postal Service and Social Security Administration.

Download audio

Related Topics
All News Federal Drive
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » David Williams: Have the…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9666 -0.0247 2.80%
L 2020 25.6837 -0.0658 4.59%
L 2030 28.7165 -0.1163 6.52%
L 2040 30.9710 -0.1479 7.46%
L 2050 17.7841 -0.0965 8.30%
G Fund 15.3496 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9449 -0.0225 2.57%
C Fund 33.8699 -0.0695 8.67%
S Fund 43.8921 -0.2031 4.96%
I Fund 27.9573 -0.4279 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.