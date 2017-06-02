Doug Weber: DARPA might improve learning at the flip of a switch

Scientists already know there are times when our brains are better at absorbing new information or learning new skills. The technical term is synaptic plasticity, the process of strengthening the connections between neurons. Now the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is funding a new effort to figure out exactly how the process works, and whether it can be safely switched on by a mechanical device. Dr. Doug Weber is the program manager for DARPA’s Targeted Neuroplasticity Training program. He tells Federal Drive with Tom Temin it could have it could have major applications for military training, like learning foreign languages.