Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Doug Weber: DARPA might…

Doug Weber: DARPA might improve learning at the flip of a switch

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED June 2, 2017 12:41 pm < a min read
Share
Dr. Doug Weber, program manager, Targeted Neuroplasticity Training program, DARPA

Scientists already know there are times when our brains are better at absorbing new information or learning new skills. The technical term is synaptic plasticity, the process of strengthening the connections between neurons. Now the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is funding a new effort to figure out exactly how the process works, and whether it can be safely switched on by a mechanical device. Dr. Doug Weber is the program manager for DARPA’s Targeted Neuroplasticity Training program. He tells Federal Drive with Tom Temin it could have it could have major applications for military training, like learning foreign languages.

Download audio

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News DARPA DOUG weber Federal Drive Federal Drive learning Neuroplasticity Tom Temin Tom Temin
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Doug Weber: DARPA might…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard airmen demonstrate insertion and extraction maneuvers

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9541 0.0280 2.80%
L 2020 25.6757 0.0752 4.59%
L 2030 28.7196 0.1339 6.52%
L 2040 30.9804 0.1712 7.46%
L 2050 17.7932 0.1130 8.30%
G Fund 15.3364 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.8818 -0.0149 2.57%
C Fund 33.8068 0.2581 8.67%
S Fund 43.7418 0.7113 4.96%
I Fund 28.1962 0.0750 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.