Dr. Ihor Sawczuk: Boosting readiness and improving Army medical skills

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED June 30, 2017 9:06 am < a min read
Dr. Ihor Sawczuk, president, Hackensack University Medical Center

Army medical personnel have begun intensive training with doctors from Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey. The goal: To improve Army medical skills and boost readiness. It's called the Strategic Medical Asset Readiness Training program, or SMART. Doctor Ihor Sawczuk, president of the center, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss the details.

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

