Fergal McGovern: How are agencies upholding Plain Language Act?

The Plain Language Act, enacted back in 2010, requires federal agencies to use understandable English. Nearly all agencies have established policies for using plain language. But what they actually put out can leave normal people, even lawyers, scratching their heads. Lots of passive voice, lots of long sentences. A company called Visible Thread has technology that can analyze text for clarity and consistency. It has published a clarity index of federal agencies, based on analysis of their websites. CEO Fergal McGovern joins Federal Drive with Tom Temin with highlights.