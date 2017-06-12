Sports Listen


Fergal McGovern: How are agencies upholding Plain Language Act?

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED June 12, 2017 2:03 pm < a min read
Fergal McGovern, CEO, Visible Thread

The Plain Language Act, enacted back in 2010, requires federal agencies to use understandable English. Nearly all agencies have established policies for using plain language. But what they actually put out can leave normal people, even lawyers, scratching their heads. Lots of passive voice, lots of long sentences. A company called Visible Thread has technology that can analyze text for clarity and consistency. It has published a clarity index of federal agencies, based on analysis of their websites. CEO Fergal McGovern joins Federal Drive with Tom Temin with highlights.

Download audio

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

