Fergal McGovern: How are agencies upholding Plain Language Act?

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.
|Jun 09, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.9675
|-0.0016
|2.80%
|L 2020
|25.6984
|-0.0053
|4.59%
|L 2030
|28.7511
|-0.0098
|6.52%
|L 2040
|31.0182
|-0.0124
|7.46%
|L 2050
|17.8170
|-0.0079
|8.30%
|G Fund
|15.3439
|0.0009
|0.98%
|F Fund
|17.9049
|-0.0041
|2.57%
|C Fund
|33.8403
|-0.0280
|8.67%
|S Fund
|43.9944
|0.0352
|4.96%
|I Fund
|28.1883
|-0.0220
|14.31%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.