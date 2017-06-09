Sports Listen

Trending:

Pentagon addressing climate changeHow the political climate affects fedsNew VA workforce bill
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Mickey Silberman: Trump budget…

Mickey Silberman: Trump budget brings reorg to EEOC

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED June 9, 2017 10:40 am < a min read
Share
Mickey Silberman, principal, affirmative action practice, Jackson Lewis

Buried in the Trump administration's 2018 budget proposal is the merger of two agencies. It would take the little-known Office of Federal Contract Compliance Progams, cut its budget, and make it part of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Is this a big deal? For one view, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turns to Mickey Silberman, principal in the affirmative action practice at the law firm Jackson Lewis.

Download audio

Related Topics
All News Federal Drive Tom Temin
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Mickey Silberman: Trump budget…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors update navigation charts aboard USS Wasp

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9691 -0.0004 2.80%
L 2020 25.7037 -0.0007 4.59%
L 2030 28.7609 -0.0002 6.52%
L 2040 31.0306 0.0013 7.46%
L 2050 17.8249 0.0021 8.30%
G Fund 15.3430 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9090 -0.0143 2.57%
C Fund 33.8683 0.0100 8.67%
S Fund 43.9592 0.3501 4.96%
I Fund 28.2103 -0.1299 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.