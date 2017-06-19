Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » James Goodwin: Lack of…

James Goodwin: Lack of guidance in Congressional Review Act for denied rules

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED June 19, 2017 8:55 am < a min read
Share
James Goodwin, senior policy analyst, Center for Progressive Reform

The Congressional Review Act has gotten some exercise recently as Republican members of Congress try to undo what they call overly burdensome regulations. The law doesn't give agencies much guidance on how to fix the denied rules or to come up with better ones. James Goodwin, senior policy analyst at the Center for Progressive Reform, joined Eric White on Federal Drive with Tom Temin to elaborate on the subject.

Download audio

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Center for Progressive Reform Congressional Review Act James Goodwin
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » James Goodwin: Lack of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Ships arrive at Boston Harbor to celebrate Sail Boston event

Today in History

1864: USS Kearsarge sinks CSS Alabama

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.