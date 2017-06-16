Sports Listen

Janet Wolfenbarger: Annual women in defense recommendations for DoD

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED June 16, 2017 10:09 am < a min read
Retired Gen. Janet Wolfenbarger, chairman, Defense Advisory Committee on Women

Since 1951, the Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the [Armed] Services has forwarded its annual research findings to the Defense Secretary. This year the committee has sent fourteen recommendations. Retired Air Force Gen. Janet Wolfengarger, now chair of the committee, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to provide more details on the recommendations.

