Jeff Neal: Trump transition anything but typical

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED June 5, 2017 3:50 pm < a min read
Jeff Neal, senior vice president, ICF

Transition under the Trump administration has been anything but typical. For numerous reasons, it's taking longer than usual, and it has fewer people in place than federal employees have come to expect in June of transition years. For tips on coping, Federal Drive with Tom Temin talked to Jeff Neal, senior vice president at ICF, and former chief human capital officer at Homeland Security.

