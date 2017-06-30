Jitinder Dubey: A deeper look at toxoplasma gondii parasite

The wrong parasite in your gut can do more harm than you might realize — like cause metal retardation, blindness and death. One of the worst is called toxoplasma gondii and we now know how the parasite gets transmitted. Jitinder Dubey, a microbiologist at the Agriculture Research Service and a finalist in the 2017 Service to America Medals program, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss his research on the topic.