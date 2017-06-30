Jitinder Dubey: A deeper look at toxoplasma gondii parasite

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.
|Jun 29, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.9792
|-0.0267
|2.80%
|L 2020
|25.7004
|-0.0699
|4.59%
|L 2030
|28.7358
|-0.1222
|6.52%
|L 2040
|30.9932
|-0.1542
|7.46%
|L 2050
|17.7985
|-0.0999
|8.30%
|G Fund
|15.3629
|0.0009
|0.98%
|F Fund
|17.9081
|-0.0343
|2.57%
|C Fund
|33.7044
|-0.2910
|8.67%
|S Fund
|43.9829
|-0.3270
|4.96%
|I Fund
|28.2574
|-0.0752
|14.31%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.