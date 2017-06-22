Sports Listen

Joe Petrillo: When government procurement is unpredictable

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED June 22, 2017 7:36 am < a min read
Joseph Petrillo, procurement attorney, Petrillo and Powell

Sometimes large and highly publicized government procurements go so far off the rails the agency has no choice but to cancel them. That's what happened when Homeland Security's acquisition shop tried to make a multiple award deal for agile development. After two rounds of protests, the agency gave up. Joseph Petrillo, procurement attorney with Petrillo and Powell, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk more on the perceived irregularities.

